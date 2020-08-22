WILLIAMS,
Florence Hilda (nee Wallis):
Ex Carters Beach, Westport. Passed away peacefully at O'Conor Home, Westport, aged 83 years, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Cherished and much loved wife of Harry who waited 5 long years for his soulmate to arrive, treasured Mum of Melissa, Stephanie, and Vaughan, special friend of Doug, Thomas, and Grant, a dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.
"Forevermore missed"
Special thanks and gratitude to the wonderful team at the Dementia Unit, O'Conor Home, who provided Florence with loving care and support over the last 2 years. Funeral details to be provided at a later date. Messages may be sent to Williams Family, c/- 57 Gracechurch Drive, Flat Bush, Auckland 2016.
