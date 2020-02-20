Florence SCOTT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence SCOTT.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

SCOTT,
Florence Elizabeth (Flo):
On February 17, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare; in her 103rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Laural and the late Gavin and Alan, Valerie and Russell, Wendy and Jeffrey, and Denise and Geoff and a loved nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, loving sister of Bill Davey, and loved by all of her extended family. Messages to the Scott Family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A family celebration of Flo's life will be held.

logo
Published in The Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.