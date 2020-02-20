SCOTT,
Florence Elizabeth (Flo):
On February 17, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare; in her 103rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Laurie, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Laural and the late Gavin and Alan, Valerie and Russell, Wendy and Jeffrey, and Denise and Geoff and a loved nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, loving sister of Bill Davey, and loved by all of her extended family. Messages to the Scott Family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A family celebration of Flo's life will be held.
Published in The Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020