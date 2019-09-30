ROLSTON, Florence Joan
(nee Campion):
On September 28, 2019, Florence passed away peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 90 years. Loving wife of the late Arnold, loved mum and mother-in-law of Christine and Chris Keegan, Suzanne and Kevin Brown, the late Peter, and Michelle Rolston, Robert Rolston, the late Martin Rolston, Catherine and Earl Hasse, cherished Nonny and Grandma and Great-Grandma and a loved sister of Betty and Lionel. Special thanks to Catherine, and Sally and the staff at Fendalton Retirement Village and Val at Elmswood Hospital for their loving care of Florence. Messages may be address to: The Family of the late Florence Rolston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral service for Florence will be held in the Bishopdale Seventh-day Adventist Church, corner of Breens Road and Bonita Place, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 1.00pm. Followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Sept. 30, 2019