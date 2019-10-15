HAMPTON, Florence Mary
(formerly Pears):
Of Christchurch, late of Oamaru and South Wales UK. Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Albert Pears (New Castle UK). Much loved mother of Linda Pears (Christchurch), and the late son George Pears. Loved sister of Doreen. Loved aunt of Graham and Rachel and all her family in NZ and South Wales. Many thanks to all staff at Margaret Stoddart and Ngaio Marsh Rest Homes, Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital for all their loving care of Florence. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/fmhampton1310. A funeral service for Florence will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 15, 2019