Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(formerly Pears):

Of Christchurch, late of Oamaru and South Wales UK. Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Albert Pears (New Castle UK). Much loved mother of Linda Pears (Christchurch), and the late son George Pears. Loved sister of Doreen. Loved aunt of Graham and Rachel and all her family in NZ and South Wales. Many thanks to all staff at Margaret Stoddart and Ngaio Marsh Rest Homes, Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital for all their loving care of Florence. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/fmhampton1310. A funeral service for Florence will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







HAMPTON, Florence Mary(formerly Pears):Of Christchurch, late of Oamaru and South Wales UK. Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Albert Pears (New Castle UK). Much loved mother of Linda Pears (Christchurch), and the late son George Pears. Loved sister of Doreen. Loved aunt of Graham and Rachel and all her family in NZ and South Wales. Many thanks to all staff at Margaret Stoddart and Ngaio Marsh Rest Homes, Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital for all their loving care of Florence. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/fmhampton1310. A funeral service for Florence will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Published in The Press on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers