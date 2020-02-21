GIBSON,
Florence Elizabeth (Flo):
It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Flo, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St Allisa Rest Home, aged 81 years. She died peacefully with her family by her side after a lengthy illness with Dementia. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernie. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Marie and Andrew, Anne and Owen, Chrissy and William, and Catherine and Dave. Special nan and great-nana to Jack, Rebecca, Vinnie, Reya, Kelly, Jasmin, Kingi, Piper, Jimmy, Andy, Jess, Nick, Beau, Scott, Marine, Charles, Tim, Jenna, Noah, Arlo, Florence, Chris, Annelyse, Lisa, Paul, Danielle, Hamish, and Jed. Many thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at St Allisa for their kindness, respect, and love shown to mum. Messages c/- the Ashton family, 15 Showgate Ave, Sockburn, Christchurch 8042. A service to celebrate Flo's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
May you finally rest in peace Mum. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Press on Feb. 21, 2020