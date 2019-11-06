CLARK,
Florence Maree (Maree):
Passed away peacefully on a sunny morning, Monday, November 4, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife and "Sweetie" of the late Bevan, and partner of Albert. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Sebi, Julie and Paddy, and Donald and Sarah. Adored grandma of Kirsty and Dave, Amy and Michael, Katie and Zak, Matt, Blake, and Nico, and treasured great-grandma of Elodie. The family is very grateful to all of Maree's friends, nurses and carers at The Village Palms for the friendship and care extended to Maree during her time there. Messages may be addressed to the Clark family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. If you would like to bring a single flower to place on Maree's casket this would be welcomed. A Celebration of Maree's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, November 8, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019