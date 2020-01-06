Florence AVERY

AVERY, Florence Janet
(Janet) (nee McLean):
On Friday, January 3, 2020, at Cashmere View Care Home, with loving family at her side, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reverend Stuart Avery. Loved and cherished by all her family and friends. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Cashmere View for their love and specialist care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to the Avery family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Zealand Baptist Missionary Society (Tranzend) would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/fjavery0103 A celebration of Janet's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, January 10, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
