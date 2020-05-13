RICHARDS, Flora Helen:
Passed away on May 9, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Gwyn, much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Fi Richards, Jenny Richards, Adrienne Jardine, and the late Penelope Richards, loved "gran" of Hamish, Andrew, Alice, and Cameron, and loving great-gran of Jack. A special thanks to the wonderful staff in Acorn House, The Oaks, and to Dr Tony Stoop for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to PO Box 10295, Phillipstown, Christchurch 8145. In accordance with Flora's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on May 13, 2020