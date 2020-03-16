DAGLISH,
Flora Menzies (nee Hay):
Passed away peacefully at Greymouth on March 13, 2020, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of John (Melbourne), Paul and Brenda, Tony and Lonnie (all of Greymouth), Linda and Shaun Habgood (Brisbane), and Owen and Renee (Dallas), specially loved nana of Alysia, Lisa, Mark, Kimberley, Hayley, Chelsea, Jackson, Tyler, and the late David, loved great-nana of Angus, Joseph, Lydia, and Stevie, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ian (deceased) and Bev Hay, and the late Ron and Noreen Hay, and Marie and Stan Pollock, loved sister-in-law of Stan (deceased) and Elva, and the late Brenda and Neil Hughes, and a loved aunty, cousin and friend. Messages to 73 Cowper Street Greymouth 7805. A Service to celebrate Flora's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Wednesday at 2.00pm. Flora will then be laid to rest with Jack at the Karoro Services Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2020