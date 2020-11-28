McBEATH,
Fiona Gillian Elizabeth:
Passed away at home after a long illness on Thursday, November 26, 2020, aged 53. Dearly loved wife of Howard Hamilton, loved step-mum of Monique and Jack, devoted Nana of Cassidy and Mackenzie. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made online at https:// www.spca.nz/donate/donate-now. Special thanks to the amazing teams at Bowen Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice. Messages to 'the McBeath family' may be left in Fiona's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A Service to celebrate Fiona's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 90 Hamilton Road, Hataitai, Wellington, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020