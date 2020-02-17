MARSH, Fiona Helen:
Born March 14, 1950, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Fiona was the daughter of the late Jack and Barbara Marsh. Fiona will be sorely missed by her children Paul, Dave, and Rachelle McKeown; her grandson Zac Preston; her sisters Heather Anderson and Jillian Madgwick; and her extended family and many loving friends. Messages for the Marsh family may be sent C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013 or emailed to [email protected] All are welcome to join in a celebration of Fiona's life and as per her request, everyone should come dressed in bright colours. A Celebration of Fiona's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, February 19, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 17, 2020