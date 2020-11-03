Fiona FOUNTAIN

Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

FOUNTAIN,
Fiona Frances Cree:
17 July 1927 -
30 October 2020
Youngest and last surviving sibling of Alison Becroft, Johnston Cree Brown and Morven Wilson. Beloved wife of the late Morton for nearly 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rachel, Roslyn, Andrea and Glen Candy, Gill and Mark Henare; and Marian. Loving grandma of all her grandchildren (and their partners) Imogen, Hannah, Nicholas, Fergus, Bevan, Annabel and Philippa; and great-grandmother of nine.
'Rest in Peace now Mum.
We love you.'
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Fountain family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Fiona will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 6, at 10.30am. Interment thereafter at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 3, 2020
