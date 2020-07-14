Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fiona CULLEN. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at home in Ashburton on Sunday, July 12, 2020 aged 43 years. Dearly loved daughter of Gené and the late Dennis, cherished Mum of Morgan, loved sister and sister-in-law of Andrew and Toni, and Brendan and Felicity, devoted mate of Ngaru and a dearly loved friend. Many thanks to the Cancer Society, Hospice Mid Canterbury, and the District Nurses for their care and support. Messages to: The Cullen family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of Ashburton would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Fiona's life will be held at the Hotel Ashburton, Racecourse Road, Ashburton on Thursday, July 16th, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.



