TAUNOA, Ferila:
Loved by our Heavenly Father and all her family. Passed away peacefully in her home on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tuifana'e Suimai Taunoa. Much loved mother to Verona, Nu'ufou, Talava, Time, Anastasia and Samuelu. Adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Family service to be held at Bell, Lamb and Trotter, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, November 5, at 6.00pm. Funeral service to be held at the LDS Church, 25 Fendalton Road, on Friday, November 6, at 10.00am. Please no Fa'a Samoa.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2020