Ferila TAUNOA

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Bell, Lamb and Trotter,
297 Ferry Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
LDS Church
25 Fendalton Road
View Map
Death Notice


logoTAUNOA, Ferila:
Loved by our Heavenly Father and all her family. Passed away peacefully in her home on October 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Tuifana'e Suimai Taunoa. Much loved mother to Verona, Nu'ufou, Talava, Time, Anastasia and Samuelu. Adored Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Family service to be held at Bell, Lamb and Trotter, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, November 5, at 6.00pm. Funeral service to be held at the LDS Church, 25 Fendalton Road, on Friday, November 6, at 10.00am. Please no Fa'a Samoa.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2020
