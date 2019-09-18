McNAUGHTON,
Fergus Samuel:
Passed away suddenly in Christchurch, on Friday, September 13, 2019, aged 37 years. Beloved son of Rose and the late Howard. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law Thomas and Amy. Loved uncle of Rupert and Josephine. Will be sadly missed by the extended family and his many friends. Messages to the McNaughton family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the S.P.C.A. would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/fsmcnaughton1309. A Requiem Mass for Fergus will be celebrated at Christ The King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Burnside, on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019