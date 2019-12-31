HOPKINSON, Fay Avril

(nee Burborough):

(Formerly of Christchurch). Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital on December 29, 2019; aged 84 years. Daughter of the late Phyllis Eddington and James (Jim) Burborough. Loved wife of Barry. Loving Mother of Mary-Ann, Stephen, Paul and Carol, and Jane (formerly Sarah). Sister of Melva and Graham. Loving Grandmother of Matthew and Erin, Christopher, Mark-James, Becky, Jasmine and Luke. Loving Mother, Grandmother and Aunt to a wide extended family of loved ones gathered throughout her life. Fay worked for as a Karitane Nurse all her adult life, caring for mothers and babies in the Nelson region for over 30 years working for Nelson Plunket. Fay was a Sunday School teacher from the age of 13, starting at Papanui Methodist Church, moving to St David's in Bishopdale, later attending Invercargill Methodist Church and remaining active in the Church on moving to Nelson at St Johns In The City and later Stoke Methodist Church.

Fay will be sadly missed

by family and a wide circle

of friends.

A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at the Stoke Methodist Church, 94 Neale Avenue, Stoke, on Thursday, January 2, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Flowers may be left at Stoke Methodist Church - 94 Neale Avenue, Stoke. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Plunket Society may be left at the service or posted to Unit 8/1 Koru Place, Stoke, Nelson.

At Peace.





