CUST,
Faye Jocelyn (nee Hill):
Passed away Friday, July 1, 2019, in Christchurch aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late George Cust. Loved eldest daughter of the late Alice and Arch Hill (Rangiora), loved sister of Graeme and Maree, (Chch), the late Warwick Hill (Motueka), the late Koa Congdon and Ken Congdon (Auckland), Leonie Campbell (Methven) and the late Bruce Campbell (Blenheim). Special Aunt of all her nieces and nephews, both here and abroad.
At peace after a long struggle
Small gathering Friday, July 5, 12-3pm at 1 Ashboult St, to say goodbye. No flowers please, Donations to Neurological Foundation Brain Bank, PO Box 110022, Auckland Hospital or Auckland 1148 or Phone 0508 BRAINS (0508272467) Internet Banking 06 0287 10133301 07. (enter intials, surname & ref code 1211. ee)
Published in The Press on July 4, 2019