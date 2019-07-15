THORPE, Fay Eglantine:
On July 14, 2019 at Metlife Hospital, Paraparaumu, in her 93rd year. Cherished and beloved wife of the late Reginald. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Jane, Rosemary and Chas. Treasured grandma of Anna, Michael, Lani, Melanie, Reuben, Phillip, Nathan, Casper, Electra, and great-grandma of Margaret Fay, Esme, Ethan, Regan and Tyler. Loved sister of Natalie, and sister-in-law of David and Dawn Thorpe. Dearly loved by all. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held in the Waikanae Church of the Kapiti Uniting Parish, Ngapaki St, Waikanae Beach, on Wednesday, July 17 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019