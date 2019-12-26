OXENHAM,
Fay Lynette (nee Roberts):
01.07.1950 - 24.12.2019
It is with deep sadness we advise Fay passed away peacefully in ICU at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved wife of the late Stuart Oxenham. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Steve Smith, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Wendy Roberts, Sharron and George Jupp and Chris and Dianne Roberts. In lieu of flowers, donations to Guide Dog Services would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Fay's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Saturday) at 1.00pm, followed by a graveside service at the Waitara Cemetery, Bayly Street, Waitara, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019