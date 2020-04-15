ORMOND, Fay:
On Sunday, April 12, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare; aged 83 years. Much loved mother of Korina and Sharn, treasured Gran of Ben, Liam and Hollie, and great-gran of Emma. Messages to the Ormond Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Thank you to the staff at Mayfair Lifecare. Memorial party to be advised when possible.
You will be sadly missed
but….We'll meet again,
don't know where, don't know
when, but I know we'll meet
again some sunny day.
Forever in our hearts. XXX
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020