McGREGOR, Fay Lillian:
In loving memory of a dearly loved wife (of the late Jack McGregor), treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away one year ago today.
God in heaven, hear our prayer,
Look after our mum with special care.
Be a good shepherd, don't leave her alone,
For this was her first year away from home.
So treasure her Lord, in your garden of rest,
For here on earth, she was truly the best.
Loved and missed
beyond words.
- Your loving family.
Published in The Press on July 30, 2019