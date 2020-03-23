LAWRENCE, Fay June:
On Friday, March 20, 2020, with family at Holmwood Rest Home, Rangiora. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Blair for 61 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John, Kerry and Steve Trenberth, and Sharon and Dave Miln. Loved grandma of Kylie and Nick, Daniel and Rachel; Zach and Rachel, Corey and Greg, Brooke and Josh, and great-grandma of her 8 great-grandchildren.
"Will be remembered always"
A celebration of Fay's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.30pm. A private cremation thereafter. Gulliver & Tyler will be conducting the funeral in accordance with the Ministry of Health regulations regarding public events and gatherings.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2020