ISITT,
Fay Marion (nee Guilford):
Passed away peacefully at Elms Court Lifecare Avonhead on Wednesday June 26, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Leonard Isitt and cherished mother of John, Ruth and David. Beloved mother-in-law of Sonia, Evan and Andrea. Adored sister of Peter and Graeme, and the late Keith and Roger. Treasured Nana of Andrew, Claire, Rachel, Olivia, Benjamin, Samuel, Mitchell, Sheldon and loved grandmother-in-law of Thomas, Samuel and Skye. Treasured Great Nana Fay to Annabelle, Frederick, Charlotte Fay, Zara, Amelia and Josephine. Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Elms Court for their loving and dedicated care of Fay. Messages may be addressed to Len Isitt, Villa 42, 488 Greers Road, Christchurch 8053. A memorial service will be held at St Barnabas, Fendalton, on Monday July 22, at 10:30am.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019