GODFREY,
Fay Racheal
(née Coxhead):
Fay passed away peacefully at age 79 years, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of John for 58 years, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rick and Ady, Jeremy and Julie, Andrew and Lou. Proud Nana of Netanya, Louis, Luca, Kaylin, Reuben, Taylor, and Dominic, and loved sister of Jill and the late Pam, Annette, and Ruth. Daughter of the late Cyril and Thelma Coxhead of Timaru.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all the staff at Radius Hawthorne, Christchurch, for their professional care over the last few years of Fay's life. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Fay Godfrey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
The Funeral Service for Fay will be held in the Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, August 5, at 10.00am. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2019