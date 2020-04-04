Fay BRIGHT (1936 - 2020)
Death Notice

BRIGHT,
Fay Dorothy (nee Cooke):
6.5.1936 - 27.3.2020
It is with deep sadness that the family announce the passing of their dear mother who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Alan (deceased), dearly loved mother of Steven, Jendi, and Gregory (deceased), treasured Nana of Ryan, Amy, Albert and Benji. Mum was a cherished friend to so many people. She will be sadly missed by all.
We love you so much Mum.
Rest in Peace.
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Fay Bright, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the current lockdown situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020
