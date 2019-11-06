Faiumu TITO

TITO, Faiumu Makesi:
Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Bishop Selwyn Resthome on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 81. Loving father of Moli, Leati, Pastor Laufa Fiu Sefo, Liliana, Ana, Palepa, and Eseta. Grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Messages to the Tito Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family service will be held on Sunday, November 10, at 5.00pm. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, at 10.00am. Both services will be held in St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church at 45 Fitzgerald Avenue. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, following the funeral service.

Published in The Press on Nov. 6, 2019
