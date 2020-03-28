Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

RENNIE, Faith:

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother and matriarch Faith Hazel Rennie. Faith passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, aged 89, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Faith's life was dedicated to her family and her strong Christian beliefs. Forever remembered as mother to James (Jim), Merryn, Andrew, Michael, and mum-in-law to Debbie, Tim and Larn. Adoring grandmother to Simon, Mark, Nicola, Kelly, Emily, Buddy and Lucy, as well as her 11 precious great-grandchildren. Cherished sister to Bob Allen, and much loved aunt to all her nephews and nieces, especially Marilyn Knowles. A special mum to Irene.

"The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want"

Due to the Pandemic the family will be holding a celebration of Faith's life at a later date.

RENNIE, Faith:It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother and matriarch Faith Hazel Rennie. Faith passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, aged 89, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Faith's life was dedicated to her family and her strong Christian beliefs. Forever remembered as mother to James (Jim), Merryn, Andrew, Michael, and mum-in-law to Debbie, Tim and Larn. Adoring grandmother to Simon, Mark, Nicola, Kelly, Emily, Buddy and Lucy, as well as her 11 precious great-grandchildren. Cherished sister to Bob Allen, and much loved aunt to all her nephews and nieces, especially Marilyn Knowles. A special mum to Irene."The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want"Due to the Pandemic the family will be holding a celebration of Faith's life at a later date. Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers