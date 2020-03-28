RENNIE, Faith:
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother and matriarch Faith Hazel Rennie. Faith passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, aged 89, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Faith's life was dedicated to her family and her strong Christian beliefs. Forever remembered as mother to James (Jim), Merryn, Andrew, Michael, and mum-in-law to Debbie, Tim and Larn. Adoring grandmother to Simon, Mark, Nicola, Kelly, Emily, Buddy and Lucy, as well as her 11 precious great-grandchildren. Cherished sister to Bob Allen, and much loved aunt to all her nephews and nieces, especially Marilyn Knowles. A special mum to Irene.
"The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want"
Due to the Pandemic the family will be holding a celebration of Faith's life at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020