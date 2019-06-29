Fairlie GOULD

Death Notice

GOULD, Fairlie Ernestine:
Passed away peacefully at the McKenzie Health Care, on Friday, June 28, 2019 in her 96 year. Loved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fern Gould (Rolleston), Elaine Harwood (Alexandra), John and Mere (Geraldine), Eddie and Margaret (Geraldine). Loved nana and great-gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held for Fairlie in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by a private interment. Messages to: 92a Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930.

Published in The Press on June 29, 2019
