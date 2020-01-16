Faimafili ELISAIA

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian
45 Fitzgerald Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 a.m.
St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian
45 Fitzgerald Avenue
View Map
Death Notice

ELISAIA, Faimafili:
It is with a heavy heart we advise the passing of our beloved Nana, our Matriarch - Fiu Faimafili Pe'a Elisaia - at the age of 83. On Saturday, January 4, 2020, she entered the heavens surrounded by her most precious children and family at the QEII Hospital in Brisbane, Australia. Nana will be at home from today (Thursday) in Rangiora. The Family Service will be held on Friday, January 17, at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 9.30am. Nana's services will be held in her church: St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian, 45 Fitzgerald Avenue. After the funeral service, Nana will be laid to rest with her only daughter at the Memorial Park Cemetery, as she wished. Her children would like to thank you all for your love, support and prayers received.
Alofa'aga mo oe Nana.
O Lau Fanau.

Published in The Press on Jan. 16, 2020
