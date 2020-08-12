LAFITUANA'I,
Fa'amausili Lauulu:
Passed peacefully, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at The Oaks Senior Care, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of devoted Faleupolu. Loved brother of Tufosa, Tovale, Fagufagu, Faatoina, Tutasi, Suega, Mafua, Lepetuloa, Samuelu, and Sautia. Loved son of the late Lafituana'i Lauulu and Puni. Loved father of the late Paul Tuia, Taotua Keresoma, Makereta, Esrom, and Sina. Much loved grandfather of Alisha, Tyrell, Lincoln, Kaiya, Kaelen, Pearl, Destin, and Douglas; with co-parents or partners Susan, Lance, Mana, Kurt and Katrina. Loved uncle including the late Olioli and Sautia; John Andrews, Robert, Ruth, Faafetai, Sepoima, Natasha, Famanu, Delon, Mafua, and Al. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Oaks for their love and care of Lauulu. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Fa'amausili 'Lauulu c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of 'Lauulu's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, Christchurch, on Friday, August 14, at 12 noon; with viewing beginning at 11am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020