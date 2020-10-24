BURNESS, Ewan McIntosh:
(Originally from Arbroath, Scotland). On October 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital after a short illness; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Isabel and beloved father and father-in-law of Ian and Anne. A much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews throughout Scotland, as well as Marcus and Natasha Spink and family in Christchurch.
"Still dancing in the last year of his life"
Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward B2 at Burwood Hospital for their wonderful care of Ewan till he passed away. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save the Children Fund would be greatly appreciated by the family and may be made at the service. Messages to the Burness family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service to Celebrate Ewan's life will be held in St Andrews at Rangi Ruru Church, 16 Merivale Lane, Merivale, on Friday, October 30, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020