HARDING, Evelyn May (Eve)
(nee Buchanan):
Passed peacefully in her 97th year with her family gathered around her. Loving wife of the late Roy Harding, Pharmacist; loved mother of Paul, Anne, Kevin and Ian; adored Grandmother of Geoff, Sarah, Emily, Duncan, Graeme, Simon, Brendon, Alix, Lara, Pieta, Toby, and her 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name direct to any of her chosen Community organisations – NZ Historic Places Trust (Canterbury Branch); Canterbury Childrens' Theatre Inc; or Ngaio Marsh House Trust. Messages may be addressed to the Harding family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Eve's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Tuesday, September 17, at 1.00pm, with a private cremation and interment at a later date.
Published in The Press from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019