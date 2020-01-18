Evelyn GRAHAM

Death Notice

GRAHAM, Evelyn Edith
(nee Cochrane):
On January 16, 2020, in North Richmond, Australia, in her 90th year. Much loved wife of John, (North Richmond, Australia), loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Marie (Melbourne, Australia), Nicola Graham and David Helmore (Tennyson, Australia). A cherished sister and sister-in-law of Stuart (dec) and Betty Cochrane (Balclutha), Jack (dec) (Clinton), Dorothy (dec) and Bill (dec) Walker (Balclutha), Valerie (dec) and Tom Graham (Christchurch), Adele Cochrane (Timaru), Phyllis and Russell Fergus (Christchurch), and Neville (dec) and Janice Cochrane (Clinton and Alexandra). A much loved Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Messages to:
[email protected]
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020
