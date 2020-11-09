COLLEY, Evelyn May (Eve):
Died on November 6, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital. Eve will be dearly missed by Dave and her daughters and their husbands, Caroline and Chris, Lesley and Chris, Lisa and Shane and Vanessa and Jamie (Australia) and all her grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Colley family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Eve's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2020