CAMPBELL,
Evelyn May (May):
Peacefully, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, with her loving son at her side, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick Campbell. Much loved mother of Vicki, and Wayne. Loved and cherished Nana of Kesha, and Braden. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospital for their love and care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to the Campbell family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of May's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Thursday, December 5, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019