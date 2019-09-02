BRUCE,
Evelyn Mabel Frampton:
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Elms Court Lifecare, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ruth and Nick Owers, Martin and Gaye, Paul and Jane, and Timothy. Loved grandma of Ben, and Joanna; Amy, Michelle, Rebecca, and Esther; Sasha, Brianna, and Izaac. Dearly loved sister of Denise. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Westmar and Elms Court Lifecare for their love and care of Evelyn over the past 2 years. Messages may be addressed to the Bruce family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held in the Darfield Baptist Church, 15 Greendale Road, Darfield, on Friday, September 6, at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the Hororata Cemetery.
Published in The Press from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019