Eveline BURN

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of evelines passing.have many a fond..."
    - Lesley Bell
  • "May we extend our sympathy to you on the passing of Eveline..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you all in the sad loss of your..."
    - Yvonne Rigby
  • "Thinking of you all. Is a sad time."
    - Alison Ross
Death Notice

BURN, Eveline Nola:
On August 20, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of David for 66 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Rob and Carolyn; John and Wendy; Michael and Patty, and grandmother of Declan and Taylor; Olivia; Cassandra and Brandon, and great-grandmother of Jaxon and Brodie. Messages to 17 Leicester Street, Picton 7220, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Picton Anglican Mission would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Eveline's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Saturday, August 24, at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.

Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019
