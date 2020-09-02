Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evan SMITH. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



On August 28, 2020, peacefully passed away in Christchurch, aged 68 years. A dearly loved husband of Julia, much loved father of Serena and Jason, and proud Koro of Brooke. In the words of his granddaughter Brooke "I love him for a million gazillion trillion years". A wonderful and loving man to his family, always caring and there for them no matter the circumstances. Always smiling and laughing and making sure they were okay. He was a very down to earth and kind man, adored by many for his valiant effort in the Red Zone in East Christchurch. Dauntless in his effort to make his dreams come true for his children and grandchildren, bringing hope to the many of Christchurch. Anyone who would like to pay their respects to Evan is asked to make an appointment with John Rhind Funeral Directors by phoning them at 03-3799920.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions please be mindful that we are restricted to 100 attendees only, this means that the funeral will be invitation only. However because of Evan's efforts and vast accomplishments you are welcome and invited to join with family via the live streaming link.



Event ID: johnrhindfuneral

Password: GHSJIL







