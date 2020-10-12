RILEY, Eva Hillary

(formerly Orton):

On October 9, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 104 years. Dearly loved wife of Bob, and much loved mother of Margaret, Allan and Ruth (Ricky), and loved mother- in-law of Eric, Joanne and Leigh. Loved Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Anthony Wilding, Wimbledon Wing, your loving care and support has been greatly appreciated. Messages may be addressed to the family of the late Eve Riley, C/- 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042. The Funeral Service for Eve will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Blakes Road, Prebbleton, on Wednesday, October 14, at 11.00am.

In the care of

Hope Funerals

Christchurch Ltd



