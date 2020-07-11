HALL, Eva Ruth
(formerly Brown)
(nee Dymock):
It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of Eve peacefully at the Ballarat Retirement Home on July 8, 2020; aged 93. Dearly loved wife of both her late Bills. Much loved and treasured mum of Gerald and Lorraine, Bill and Sarah, Paul and Celine, Vicky and Nico, and Kate and Geoff, and adored nan and nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thanks to all the caring Ballarat staff and Dr Freer for the loving attention they gave to Eve. A service to celebrate Eve's life will be held at Rossburn Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora at 2.00pm on Monday, July 13. Messages may be addressed to the family of Eva Hall C/o PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020