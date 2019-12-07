SANDY
PRINGLE, Eunice Joyce
(nee Townley):
Reg No: 823128 Sgt. NZWAAC WW2 Peacefully on December 5, 2019, at Mayfair Rest Home; in her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of Beverley and Neville, mother-in-law of Ingrid and the late Warren Young. Much loved Nana to her grandchildren, "Old Nana" to her great-grandchildren, Nana to her step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Graham and his staff at Mayfair Rest Home for their loving care of Eunice over the last five years. In accordance with Eunice's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Pringle family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Dec. 7, 2019