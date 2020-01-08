HILL,
Eunice Margaret (Margaret):
On January 5, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Len, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Nicola and Graham Brown (Auckland), and Elizabeth and John Sexton, loved nana of James, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Maurice and Lorna Bryson (Dunedin). Special thanks to the staff at Rose Court Rest Home for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Hill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, January 13, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 8, 2020