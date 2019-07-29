EMERSON,
Eunice Sybil (nee Mills):
Formerly of New Plymouth. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone. Beloved wife of 57 years to the Late Bill Emerson. Mum to Greg, Justin and Rebecca. A loving nana to Kaitlin, Jessica, Conor, Brenna and Gabriella. Loved sister to Bert, Cliff, Nancy and Hazel. A private cremation has taken place. Eunice will be laid to rest with her mother Alma and sister Nancy at Te Henui Cemetery, New Plymouth.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019