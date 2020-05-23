DODGE, Eunice (nee Cone):
On May 20, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilbur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and the late Ian Brown (Queensland), Malcolm (deceased) and Valerie, Jenny and Kevin Fraser, Nola (deceased) and Maurice Gardiner, treasured Gran of Kerryn, and Shane; Joanne, Adrienne, and Campbell; Brendan, and Matthew; Lisa, and Luke, and loved Great-Gran of her 23 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of The Maples and The Oaks Rest Homes for all the love and care given to Eunice. Messages may be addressed to The Family to the late Eunice Dodge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020