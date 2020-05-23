Eunice DODGE

Guest Book
  • "To Yvonne, Jenny and the family of Aunty Eunice. Sad to..."
    - Joan Booker
  • "Our sympathy to all the families remembering all the..."
    - barbara Harrison
  • "Dear Yvonne, Jenny and families, I'm..."
    - Beth Booth
  • "Our very Deepest Sympathy to the Family...Eunice was such a..."
  • "We were very sad to hear of Mrs Dodges passing, she was..."
Death Notice

DODGE, Eunice (nee Cone):
On May 20, 2020, peacefully at The Oaks Rest Home, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilbur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and the late Ian Brown (Queensland), Malcolm (deceased) and Valerie, Jenny and Kevin Fraser, Nola (deceased) and Maurice Gardiner, treasured Gran of Kerryn, and Shane; Joanne, Adrienne, and Campbell; Brendan, and Matthew; Lisa, and Luke, and loved Great-Gran of her 23 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of The Maples and The Oaks Rest Homes for all the love and care given to Eunice. Messages may be addressed to The Family to the late Eunice Dodge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held.

Published in The Press on May 23, 2020
