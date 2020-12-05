DAVIS,
Eunice May (nee Green):
On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a courageous battle, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of the late William Henry Davis. Dearly loved Mum of Allen (Jack) and Anita, Wendy and Allen Cooper, Grant and Sue, Steven and Michelle, and Craig. A loving Nana and Great-Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of Eunice would be appreciated and can be made directly to The Breast Cancer Foundation. Messages for the Family of the Late Eunice Davis may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Family Service for Eunice will be held.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020