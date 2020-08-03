RESUELLO,
Eugenia De Vera:
31 October 1955 -
30 July 2020
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear friend Eugenia. She was the loved wife of the late Peter Harding. She will be sadly missed by all her very close friends, work colleaguesand family (Resuello, Saoi). Messages to the Resuello family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service to celebrate Eugenia's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, This Day (Monday), at 4.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020