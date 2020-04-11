GILES, Eugene
Parnell Willis (Hugo):
Passed away at home on April 7, 2020 aged 52. Loved husband to Raewyn, father to Hayden, Jess, Jimmy and Brad, son to Kelvin and the late Jennifer, brother to Braunia, the late Anton, Travis, Cherida, Briar, Roydon, Aaron and Sam and brother-in-law to Russ, Margaret and Aaron, Uncle, and long time friend to Kerry.
He will be
greatly missed by all.
Thank you to the Nurse Maude and St John team.Private cremation has taken place. Memorial service to take place after all restrictions are lifted. Messages can be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020