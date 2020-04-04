SAUNDERS, Euan (Brent):
On April 1, 2020, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Fiona, loved father and father-in-law of Charlotte, Jess and Ben (Vancouver). Adored grandad of Corey, and precious wee Hazel.
"His courageous three year battle is over"
Special thanks to the staff at St George's Cancer Care Centre and the HealthCare NZ District Nurses for their wonderful care of Brent. Messages may be addressed to the Saunders family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Brent's life will be held at a later date due to current restrictions.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020