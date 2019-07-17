GREATHEAD, Ethel (Ett):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Aberleigh Rest Home, Blenheim, in her 96th year. Loved wife of the late Aston, mother and mother-in-law of Suzanne and Paul Leslie, Wendy and Danny Smith, and Dennise and Richard Chirnside. Grandmother to her 10 grandchildren and great-grandmother to her 17 great-grandchildren. Ett has joined her sisters Betty Kinley and Maud Roberts and is survived by her elder sister Nance Meadowcroft (100 years). Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240, or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. (A cause that both Aston and Ett have been strong supporters of). In accordance with Ett's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2019