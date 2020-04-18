SCARLET,
Esther (née Dickie):
Passed peacefully from our world on April 15, 2020, at Ballarat Care, Rangiora. Loved wife of the late Jack (John) Scarlet, loved mum and mother-in-law of Jean and Peter Fulwood, Ian and Jenny Scarlet, Anne and Alistair Hall, Shirley Russ, David Scarlet and Catherine McGill, much loved grandma of Anna, Kathryn, Naomi and Nathan, Jonathan and Sarah, Leah and Tai, Matthew and Alyssa, Michael and Amanda, Joanne and Matt, Aaron and Sarah, Nathan and Robyn, special great-grandma Esther of Harrison, Sophia and Finlay; Allegra, Nova and Deo; Eden, Aria, Israel and Joshua; Gia, Cohen and Haven; James; Owen; Anneliese and Francesca; Findlay and Hudson. Sincere thanks for the loving care provided by Ballarat Care staff. Messages to the Family of the late Esther c/- PO Box 7228, Christchurch 8240. A Memorial Service to celebrate Esther's life will be held at a later date - details to be advised.
"To live in the hearts we leave behind, is not to die".
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020